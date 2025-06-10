Nursing center celebrates renovations to rehab center Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

TIFTON — The rehabilitation center at Tifton’s Harborview Health Systems has recently seen a massive rehab of its own.

The nursing facility celebrated the completion of a full renovation of its therapy gym, which brought a completely new coat of paint, flooring and lighting, and updated equipment to the center, the morning of June 4.

Harborview staff partnered with the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the project’s completion, which began in January and was completed around the middle of March.

The health facility offers a variety of care and support services on a long and short term basis to their patients, primarily senior residents, including nursing, dementia care, and cardiac management. Its newly updated rehab center provides recovery programs in physical, occupational, and speech therapy, supported by an in-house doctor, nurse practitioner, and other medical professionals.

Jan Carver, director of rehab for the facility, explained that the center had been added to Harborview in the mid to late 1990s, its recent renovation initially emerging from a plan to repaint it. However, the regional manager had instead elected to fully remodel instead.

Carver reported that the rehab center had been effectively gutted during the renovation process, with regular therapy programs being conducted in other areas of the health facility, but the results of a fresh coat of paint and cutting-edge equipment were well worth the trouble.

While the ribbon cutting will be all Harborview plans to do in celebration of the renovations for the time being, the rehab director did note that the owner was looking into holding a grand opening for the facility at some point in the future.

Harborview Health Systems is located at 1451 Newton Drive, and is open all day, every day. For more information, contact (229)-382-1665 or visit their website at tiftonhbrv.com.