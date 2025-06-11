Downtown Tifton to host full day of events this Saturday Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton has a slam-packed Saturday planned for the community this upcoming weekend.

Local residents will be treated to a full day out on the town in Downtown Tifton as part of this month’s Second Saturday event, which will feature an itinerary full to burst with sales, celebrations, and shindigs that the whole family can enjoy from morning until well into the night.

The festivities will kick off with the Tifton Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon at the First Street Extension., which invites the community to support and connect with their local farmers, growers, and artisans, all the while picking up locally cultivated produce and meats or handmade crafts and natural beauty products.

Afterwards, local book shop Second Thoughts Bookstore will be hosting a book talk and signing event at their store on Third Street beginning at 12:30 p.m. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet with local authors–and potentially get a personalized signing. Additionally, the store will be offering 25% off of all gift items for Father’s Day.

The Tift Theatre invites local families to join them under the sea for a meet and greet with Ariel and the cast of The Little Mermaid at 2 p.m., followed by a free showing of the classic film.

And as the afternoon turns to evening, the Syd Blackmarr Arts Center will hold a dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. for a pair of statues honoring the legacy of Henry H. and Bessie W. Tift, which will go on display in front of the arts building.

Throughout these events, various downtown vendors will also be offering sales and specials, and local patrons are encouraged to sip and stroll, as part of the larger Second Saturday celebration, which will be going on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lastly, the day will conclude with the annual Rock the Block event, which will start just as Second Saturday ends and continue until 10 p.m.

Downtown Tifton is set to explode with entertainment as the annual celebration kicks off Tifton’s summer and caps off their Saturday full of fun, featuring food trucks, slides and bounce houses, extended hours from downtown merchants, live music from performers Cam Vance and Rock Mob, and plenty of space to party.

For more information on Saturday’s events, contact the Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association at (229)-382-8700 or Downtown Tifton at (229)-391-3965.