Lady Devils’ camp prepares current, future players Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

TIFTON — Current and future Tift County Lady Devils got a jump start on their season preparations via a three-day camp held by high school head coach Julie Conner-Johnson last week.

Though the three days were busy, Conner-Johnson said, “We’re taking it slow and easy.”

Fundamentals were a big part of the camp, with Conner-Johnson and fellow coaches Ricky Frambo, Anthony Dennard and Getoya Cobb working on everything from defense, free throw shooting, layups and passing to footwork. Passing was a big feature on the first day, with one of the highlights being players running weave drills with one or no dribbles in going the length of the floor.

Camp was open to players in grades 6-12.

Beyond the walls of TCHS, the Lady Devils have a busier month of June. Last week, they went to Valdosta State and Moultrie for events and earlier this week was one at the College of Coastal Georgia.

This weekend, they head to Emerson and the Lake Pointe complex for two days of competition. More play dates follow against Ware County and Monroe. A Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp finishes the month.

Sidelined during camp was Mariyah Batts. Batts, Region 1-6A’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman two years ago, is recovering from a knee injury.

Though unable to practice physically, she was far from a spectator, helping run drills. Batts assured she’d be ready for the start of 2025-26.