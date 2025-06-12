Juneteenth starts off in Tifton with Fulwood Park celebration Published 9:00 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette Corey Howard Sr. of Jake's Hands takes an order at Big Jake's Que. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette C.J. Sears mans C.J.'s Sugar Shack, one of many vendors at Fulwood Park for a Juneteenth celebration.

TIFTON — Juneteenth got off to an early start in Tift County last Saturday with a day of entertainment at Fulwood Park.

Keynote speaker Sharhonda Hunt-Sears was grateful to be able to hold this celebration, sponsored by Jake’s Hands, for a third straight year.

“Everything here is a success to us,” she said. “We appreciate each and every one of the vendors. Thank you to the City of TIfton.”

Manning Big Jake’s Que, Corey Howard Sr. of Jake’s Hands said they were able to get a few more vendors to the park this year. “Beautiful to realize it can get bigger,” he said.

Vendors sold everything from beauty products to T-shirts to food and drinks. The latter was quite welcomed by the crowd on a hot Saturday afternoon.

One of the tents with cool drinks was C.J.’s Sugar Shack, run by Sears’ son.

C.J. Sears, a 12-year-old Eighth Street Middle Student, said it was something he did in the summer during free time to “help provide for my family.” He’s been doing it about 3-4 years.

Sharhonda Hunt Sears said C.J.’s earnings are put up in a savings account.

Saturday was to get started with a prayer by Elder Sonya Howard. Plenty of entertainment was scheduled all day, with DJs spinning old-school tunes in between.

The Jake’s Hands celebration at Fulwood is one of several Juneteenth events going on this month. The 15th annual Dee and Doc Melton Sr. event will be June 21.

Juneteenth itself is June 19.