Tiftarea celebrates spring sports at banquet Published 3:00 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette Members of Tiftarea Academy’s golf team Elijah Smith, Peyton Cleghorn and R.J. Blakely. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette Tiftarea tennis players McKenna Grace Graham, Ava Baldree, Aesha Patel, and Lindsey Snipes. Graham won a singles match in the 2025 Class 3A individual state tournament. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette Track letter winners Elijah Smith, J.D. Smith, Hunter Monk, Peyton Cleghorn, Hayden Matthews and Reed Jackson, along with Coach Joey Tucker. Cleghorn won a state championship in hurdles, continuing a long Lady Panthers tradition of success in that event.

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy honored spring sports June 5 with the third of its 2024-25 athletics banquets.

Coaches recognized team and player achievements at Tiftarea’s gym for track, tennis, baseball and golf.

Track, the first to take the stage, had the distinction of having Tiftarea’s lone stage championship athlete in Peyton Cleghorn. Cleghorn won the Class 3A 300 hurdles title at Strong Rock Christian.

“She brought gold back to TA,” said Coach Joey Tucker, who made sure attendees gave Cleghorn a round of applause.

Chance Benson, Panthers head baseball coach, talked the highs and lows of the season. Tiftarea played in the Elite Eight of the GIAA state tournament. During the season, Benson said they played six region champions and five teams who played for state titles.

Frederica Academy, who knocked them out of state, and Lanier County won state titles. Before the banquet, Benson joked about claiming the GHSA Class A Division 2 state crown as Tiftarea won games over both teams in the title game.

“Our boys were extremely battle-tested,” Benson said.

Robert Garner won Region 1-3A’s Player of the Year and was named All-State along with John Jackson and Winston Lamb.