Tift County Football Booster Club Golf Tournament July 21

TIFTON — Football and golf mix July 21 for the Tift County Football Booster Club Golf Tournament at Spring Hill Country Club.

Format is a three-man scramble. Cost is $450 per team, which includes a hole sponsor.

Every golfer will get one mulligan for the tournament. Additional contests are for longest drive and closest to the pin. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

Registration includes lunch, which will be at 11:30 a.m. The tournament has a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Margo Pitts at margo.pitts@icloud.com.