Community grieves long-time eye doctor

TIFTON — Southwell announced Monday the passing of long-time ophthalmologist Dr. Larry R. Moorman.

Moorman died Wednesday, June 11, at the age of 80.

Moorman began his career in ophthalmology in Douglas in 1975 and later moved to Tifton in 1978 to open his own practice. Over many years, he provided expert eye care to thousands of patients as the owner of Tifton Ophthalmology, which later became Tift Regional Ophthalmology.

Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, his practice colleague for 20 years, noted, “He practiced with compassion, generosity, and an unwavering dedication to his patients—often seeing patients at the office after hours and on the weekends if they needed care.”

He retired in 2017, leaving a legacy of clinical excellence and personal kindness, Southwell said.

“Dr. Moorman was not only an exceptional physician but a mentor and friend to so many of us,” said Marie Connell, practice manager for Tift Regional Ophthalmology. “He truly saw the person in every patient and always went above and beyond to ensure they felt cared for. He treated his staff like a big family, taking them on trips and helping celebrate their special life events. His example continues to guide the way we practice today.”

Beyond his medical practice, Moorman was a generous supporter of education and the local community. He established the Renee H. Moorman Nursing Scholarship at Tift Regional Medical Center, helping LPNs pursue their RN degrees, and also funded a general academic scholarship at Abraham Baldwin College. He sponsored countless youth sports teams through the Tift County Recreation Department and was a perennial supporter of regional farm kids and their livestock projects.

“Dr. Moorman’s impact on Southwell and the greater Tift community cannot be overstated,” said Claire Byrnes, senior vice president, Ambulatory Services. “He gave of himself quietly but meaningfully, from his compassionate care of patients to his support of future healthcare professionals. He will be deeply missed.”

Southwell shared their condolences with Moorman’s wife, Debra, his children and grandchildren, and all who knew and loved him.

