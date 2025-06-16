Tiftarea Panthers pick up experience in summer football sessions Published 9:00 am Monday, June 16, 2025

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy’s practice field buzzed with activity one morning last week. The Panthers worked out with Baconton Charter, part of early summer drills ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Panthers looked strong in the secondary against the visiting Blazers and head coach Erik Soliday said overall they played well.

That’s good to hear for Tiftarea fans as they lost some key names to graduation.

“We’re young,” admitted Soliday. “Just trying to get some kind of competitive experience with these guys.”

For the last few seasons, Tiftarea fans had comfort in plenty of offense from quarterback J.R. Walker and his top receiver of John Jackson. Both were seniors.

The Panthers have a Jackson on the varsity roster in Reed, but a new surname is expected under center in Case Jones.

Both played a few snaps last year.

Jones completed both pass attempts and Jackson had a tumbling catch against Central Fellowship. Sam Faircloth is also getting time under center this summer.

Fortunately, the duo have experience to help anchor them. Kaiden Richardson and Caden Grier return to the backfield with nearly 1,200 yards between them.

“We’re going to lean on the run game until we get the experience in the passing game,” Soliday said.

Elsewhere on the field, “Our offensive line is pretty much completely back, so we’re still pretty good there.”

Soliday and crew advanced to the semifinals last year for the fifth time out of the past seven. Valwood spoiled their chances at a state title with an overtime loss in the final four.

He said this group is responding well to coaching. “They work hard,” Soliday said.

Tiftarea’s summer schedule is racking up the miles. Soliday said they went to Auburn last week and have a camp at Georgia coming up. At home, besides Baconton, there was a 7-on-7 scheduled Monday with Schley County and Randolph-Clay.

They will see Randolph-Clay a bit later, too. That’s the Panthers’ scrimmage game. Charles Truitt, the Red Devils’ head coach, spent a year as a Tiftarea assistant. The schools are similarly-sized.

Soliday’s staff picked up a new name in the offseason, also named Soliday. Casey Soliday retired from Irwin County and rejoins his brother in an assistant role. Mikel Soliday (Erik’s son) continues to coach as well.