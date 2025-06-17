UPDATE: GoFundMe set up for ATV victim Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Originally published 3:38 p.m. June 17, 2025

Updated 4:56 p.m. June 17, 2025

TIFTON — A 22-year-old Tifton man died in an ATV accident Saturday evening.

Camrin James Hollingshead was driving a Polaris Sportsman 450 on Wiley Branch Road about 6:53 p.m. Saturday, the Georgia State Patrol reported Tuesday.

The State Patrol said the four-wheeler ran off the road to the left then continued traveling west off the roadway until it struck a tree. Hollingshead was thrown from his seat and struck the tree, causing fatal injuries, the GSP report said.

A page has been set up in Hollingshead’s honor on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe. Established by Hollingshead’s aunt, it says he leaves behind a 19-year-old wife and a 9-month-old child. Donations are being accepted through the site to help them in this difficult time.