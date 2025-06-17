Kayla Williams new head softball coach at Tiftarea Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

CHULA — In last week’s sea of youth softball players, Tiftarea Academy Lady Panthers and new head coach Kayla Williams are beginning to know one another.

Williams said she only had a few practice dates Tiftarea before the camp, which brought in a field full of kids to learn more about the game. Lady Panthers helped serve as assistants.

They are hitting the ground running. Tiftarea is working out several days each week — three in June and four in July — and has a scrimmage set with Valdosta.

Though new to the Tiftarea campus, Williams knows the area well. Her husband, Blake, is head baseball coach at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. In their first year as an NAIA school, the Stallions reached the national playoffs.

Before Tiftarea, the Williamses were in Cuthbert, as he had been coaching at Andrew College. “Cuthbert holds a special place in my heart,” she said, but added she is glad to be here “I’m excited for the future, too.”

Williams has quite a tradition to hopefully uphold.

Though Tiftarea finished the year with no seniors, they won their fifth consecutive Region 3-3A championship. Not only is everyone back, it’s a deep lineup.

Williams said athletic director and last year’s head coach Chance Benson told her they were only a few games from the Class 3A championship.

After falling in the opened round of state to Westfield, the Lady Panthers battled through the consolation bracket, knocking off Athens Christian and Terrell Academy before being eliminated by Pinewood Christian in a late-inning rally.

“I could tell that first week (of practice) we have a lot of athleticism,” Williams said, “and girls that are eager to get back on the field.”

“They’re all ready to be there,” she said. “They’re all ready to work out. They’re focused from day one. I’ve never seen a group so close-knit and ready to go.”

Williams said they have a lot of potential. “We’re going to keep fighting until we bring back a state championship,” she said.