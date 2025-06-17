Miller Land Clearing celebrates joining of local chamber Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Though his business handles jobs from Macon into North Florida, Mario Miller hopes his recent joining of Tift County's chamber of commerce will build up his local footprint.

TIFTON — Through its partnership with the local chamber of commerce, Miller Land Clearing is looking to break into the Tiftarea market.

The demolition service became the newest member of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce June 11, eager to better connect with its clientele in the community and better secure new customers.

Based out of Valdosta, the contractor offers a variety of demolition and excavation services, including lot clearing, pond digging, and erosion control. Owner Mario Miller has been operating the business for 11 years, but sports 25 years of experience in the field.

While his business operates a coverage area spanning from Macon into North Florida, Miller hopes his joining of the Tiftarea’s local chamber will deepen his business relations within the community and expand his list of local clientele.

Miller Land Clearing is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact (229)-585-5939.