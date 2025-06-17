Rock On, Tifton: Summer music celebration returns to Friendly City
Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025
TIFTON — The annual summer celebration Rock the Block rolled into Tifton once more this past Saturday, bringing a block party out to City Hall for the community to join and rock the night away.
Capping off a full schedule of downtown festivities, the music festival served as a lively, standalone celebration all the same, drawing in local residents already in the area for an earlier event and those interested in just the party in equal measure.
Pouring rain rolled through Tifton close to an hour before the big event, but by the time the party got started, not a drop fell, and even the sun began to come out to join in on the fun.
And there was certainly fun to be had — while music played well into the night at the main stage with frontrunner performers Cam Vance and The Rock Mob, various community businesses and organizations had all kinds of entertainment set up further down First Street, including laser tag, water slides, and face painting.
Food trucks and local vendors were onsite providing refreshments, with a row of trucks set up along the intersection with Commerce Way while local speakeasy Donatello’s pulled double duty selling drinks closer to the stage with a food truck and open-air booth.
Patrons had the opportunity to leave the event with a souvenir or two, as a selfie station by Emma Grace Art & Design and a rock painting activity by the Tifton Merchants Association invited them to make, and take home, some lasting memories.