Rock On, Tifton: Summer music celebration returns to Friendly City Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Tifton youths enjoy a dip in a foam pool at the festival, the attendant blasting more froth into the mix. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more While the evening heat thankfully wasn't too unbearable, patrons still had the opportunity to cool off with these water slides. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Tifton residents gathered in front of City Hall, enjoying the musical performances up on the main stage and the evening with their community. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more As the second performers of the night, rock cover band The Rock Mob, took the stage, Tifton mayor Julie Smith took to the crowd, handing out glow sticks to members of the audience to liven--and lighten--up the evening. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Local speakeasy Donatello's brought both their food truck and a booth to the festivities, selling mixed drinks and refreshments from both. Matching the theming of the evening, the booth in particular offered drinks made with vodka brand Rock N' Vodka, a new sponsor of the business.

TIFTON — The annual summer celebration Rock the Block rolled into Tifton once more this past Saturday, bringing a block party out to City Hall for the community to join and rock the night away.

Capping off a full schedule of downtown festivities, the music festival served as a lively, standalone celebration all the same, drawing in local residents already in the area for an earlier event and those interested in just the party in equal measure.

Pouring rain rolled through Tifton close to an hour before the big event, but by the time the party got started, not a drop fell, and even the sun began to come out to join in on the fun.

And there was certainly fun to be had — while music played well into the night at the main stage with frontrunner performers Cam Vance and The Rock Mob, various community businesses and organizations had all kinds of entertainment set up further down First Street, including laser tag, water slides, and face painting.

Food trucks and local vendors were onsite providing refreshments, with a row of trucks set up along the intersection with Commerce Way while local speakeasy Donatello’s pulled double duty selling drinks closer to the stage with a food truck and open-air booth.

Patrons had the opportunity to leave the event with a souvenir or two, as a selfie station by Emma Grace Art & Design and a rock painting activity by the Tifton Merchants Association invited them to make, and take home, some lasting memories.