Woman, 2 children die in crash

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Kevin Hall

TIFTON — Three people, including two children, died in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper came upon the crash on U.S. Highway 82 (Georgia Highway 520) near Mile Marker 4 at 12:12 p.m. He requested assistance from the Tifton Post and other troopers responded to assist.

The preliminary investigation concluded that a 2023 Ram 2500 truck towing a trailer was traveling east on GA 520 near Mile Marker 4 when it crossed the median and struck the left side of a 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, which was traveling west, the GSP reported. 

Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the highway. The truck ejected a 4-year-old female passenger as it overturned. The truck came to rest on its right side. 

The truck was being driven by 34-year-old Homer Tyson of Leesburg. 

The 4-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to Tift Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the GSP said. 

The van was being driven by 52-year-old Rebecca Baker of Tifton. There were also four children in the van, ages 2, 5, 7, and 10. Three of the five occupants of the van were ejected — the driver, a 5-year-old female, and a 2-year-old male. All three who were ejected succumbed at the crash scene, the GSP said. 

The GSP said a 7-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Tift Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 10-year-old girl was airlifted to a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital with serious injuries. 

The van came to rest facing east on the north shoulder of GA 520. 

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, Troop H, is assisting with the investigation.

You Might Like

Print Article