Woman, 2 children die in crash Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

TIFTON — Three people, including two children, died in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper came upon the crash on U.S. Highway 82 (Georgia Highway 520) near Mile Marker 4 at 12:12 p.m. He requested assistance from the Tifton Post and other troopers responded to assist.

The preliminary investigation concluded that a 2023 Ram 2500 truck towing a trailer was traveling east on GA 520 near Mile Marker 4 when it crossed the median and struck the left side of a 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, which was traveling west, the GSP reported.

Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the highway. The truck ejected a 4-year-old female passenger as it overturned. The truck came to rest on its right side.

The truck was being driven by 34-year-old Homer Tyson of Leesburg.

The 4-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to Tift Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the GSP said.

The van was being driven by 52-year-old Rebecca Baker of Tifton. There were also four children in the van, ages 2, 5, 7, and 10. Three of the five occupants of the van were ejected — the driver, a 5-year-old female, and a 2-year-old male. All three who were ejected succumbed at the crash scene, the GSP said.

The GSP said a 7-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Tift Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 10-year-old girl was airlifted to a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital with serious injuries.

The van came to rest facing east on the north shoulder of GA 520.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, Troop H, is assisting with the investigation.