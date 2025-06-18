Board of Education praises varsity tennis team for three-year regional championships Published 10:50 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

In speaking on the team's recent victory, coach Ivey Vickers admitted it was a bit of a shock given their recent upshift to a new region. However, she was nonetheless proud of her team and asserted they would give just as much of an effort next year.

TIFTON — The Tift County Schools Board of Education recognized the accomplishments of the boys varsity tennis team for its third year of success at regionals.

The students of the tennis team received high praise for taking home another victory at the regional championship, as well as making the Elite 8, during the June 14 board meeting.

Tennis coach Ivey Vickers expressed pleasant surprise for the achievement, noting that while this was the third year in a row that the team had won at the regional level, they had moved up to a different region this year and still managed to come away with the gold.

She thanked her fellow coaches Teresa Walker and Hunter Gaskins for their support of both her and the team, and assured the tennis team would give their best effort again next year.