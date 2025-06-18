Education Briefs for June 18, 2025 Published 10:15 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Mercer University announces academic lists

MACON – Mercer University recently announced the president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Tifton students on the list include:

President’s List: Stephen Denham, Julia McKeown, Cameron Nixon, Ujvali Patel, Lucy Roach.

Dean’s List: Chrishawn Chappelle, Mary Collins, Jelissa Mercer, Neel Patel, Abraham Soto.

Valdosta State University announces Spring 2025 dean’s list

VALDOSTA — More than 2,000 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2025 dean’s list.

To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for dean’s list status.

Area students include:

Brookfield: Heather Mapps.

Chula: Nehemiah Tucker.

Tifton: Yessenia Gonzalez, Kelly Atkins, Jeffrey Sexton, Claudia Brown, Isabella Patillo, Abigail Tomlinson, Brenda Morales Nunez, Karsyn Long, Rebekah Slaven, Lisa Cook, Ariel Andrews, Alyssa Boothe, Ashton Corbet, Norshar Chambers, Maddie Tugwell, Wendy Gomez, Carlie Brooks, Jack Warren, Aleida Pena, JoHanna Sykes Amelia Powell, Avigail Estrada Jenna Gann, Emma Bryan, Brianna Seats, Haley Burns, Rodrigo Pena, Eyonie Toney, Joy Johnson, Ema Jenkins, Divinity Mitchell.

Hudgins named to Campbellsville University president’s list

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The academic honors president’s list for the Spring 2025 semester has been announced by Dr. Joseph Hopkins, Campbellsville University’s President.

Anne Hudgins, from Tifton, has been named to Campbellsville University’s president’s list for the Spring 2025 semester:

SRTC students excel at FBLA National Competition

THOMASVILLE — Students from Southern Regional Technical College showcased their exceptional skills at the Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate National Leadership Conference in Dallas on May 31-June 2.

Three students from SRTC’s FBLA-Collegiate chapter competed at the National level after placing first at the Georgia Spring Leadership Conference in March. The students were accompanied by four FBLA Advisors from SRTC: KaCee Holt, Kathie Mathis, Carol Peppers, and Carrie Viohl.

Dolores Bradley of Tifton, a Business Healthcare Technology student, competed in Impromptu Speaking.

Hooten named to University of Alabama Spring 2025 president’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rachel Hooten of Tifton, was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for Spring Semester 2025.