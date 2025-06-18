School board thanks retired educator for interim principal service Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Dr. Alan Smith stands with Jonathan Jones, board of education chair, and Natalie Gore, school superintendent, displaying the honorary plaque he received thanking him for his efforts serving the students Charles Spencer as their interim principal.

TIFTON — When an unexpected problem arose, Tift County Schools was thankful Dr. Alan Smith stepped up to lend a hand.

Members of the Tift County Board of Education offered their gratitude to the retired educator during their June 14 meeting, issuing a proclamation honoring his recent service as the interim principal for Charles Spencer Elementary during the second semester.

In expressing her desire to thank Smith, school superintendent Natalie Gore explained that the school system had faced a sudden need to fill a vacancy for the principal position at the elementary school, and had reached out to Smith for assistance.

Prior to his retirement, Smith had served as principal of Omega Elementary, Annie Belle Clark Elementary, and Eighth Street Middle School, as well as K-5 Curriculum Director.

Gore reported that in taking the position of interim principal, many teachers and students alike had felt he strove to make a true positive difference at the school.

As she read out the board’s proclamation to Smith, she urged school system employees and her fellow county residents to join them in thanking him for his work.