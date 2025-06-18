Softball players polish skills at TCHS Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County held its annual softball camp June 11-13 with a very promising group of players not just learning skills, but taking them a step further.

Lady Devils head coach Jen Walls and pitcher Lily Robinson led their group through different pitches and grips. Players had work at different positions, including catching.

And during a week of hot summer sun, they could cool off in the air-conditioned batting cages. Camp leaders kept the fun going with games.

Young and still perfecting their craft, Walls made sure they stayed confident.

“There no judgment,” she told the pitching group. “We’re here to learn.”

The Lady Devils had plenty to show their charges. Tift County is coming off an 18-12 season that saw them advance to the Class 6A state tournament. There were no seniors on last year’s team.