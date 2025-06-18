Softball starts Tiftarea summer camp schedule Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

CHULA — Twenty-one young softball players learned the ins and outs of the sport last week at Tiftarea Academy under new head coach Kayla Williams and the Lady Panthers.

All facets of the game were covered over the four days of camp.

“The littles are working on bunting,” said Williams on Tuesday, June 10. Campers were divided into two groups based on age. At the same time as bunting, older players were honing infield defensive skills.

Williams was getting to know her players at the same time as the campers. She’d had only a couple of practice sessions the previous week with the varsity. They seem to be bonding quickly.

There was to be a surprise at the end of camp.

Williams spoke in almost a whisper about the Grimsley Inflatables water slide. Tiftarea also had a dunking booth.

“We put the varsity players in the dunking booth,” she said, “and the little kids got to throw balls and dunk them.”

Tiftarea has an athletic camp of some type for most of the summer. This week had kiddie cheer camp. Next week is football and baseball. Soccer is June 30-July 2, with P.E. camp July 21-24 and basketball July 28-30.