Tift County school board recognizes stellar students
Published 11:57 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
TIFTON — Members of the Board of Education expressed their admiration for some of their outstanding students at their most recent meeting.
In recognition of the stellar work they’d done over the last few weeks, board members praised a selection of students who had gone above and beyond in their academics during their June 12 board meeting.
Among them were the students who had participated in the Georgia Young Authors contest, with a district winner of each grade earning recognition from the school system.
Dana Spurlin, chief information officer for Tift County Schools, explained that entries in this contest were submitted by individual schools, then selected for the winners of the school district by grade level. Beyond that, two of the district winners, Josue Barros, 2nd grade, of J.T. Reddick Elementary, and Isabella Watson, 10th grade, of Tift County High School, had gone on to participate and win at the regional level.
Board members also recognized Valeria Torres, a student of Tift County High School who had been named a finalist in the state Department of Education’s Migrant Student of the Year program. Spurlin noted that alongside the certificate from the local Board of Education, she would receive an additional certificate from the state department and a Chromebook.
Lastly, the board extended their praise to the high school’s literary team, which had taken home numerous first place titles in a variety of competitions, including Argumentative Essay, Domestic Extemporaneous Speech, and Quartet at their state competition earlier in the year.
Spurlin invited each of these students up before the board to receive a certificate as an expression of congratulations for their accomplishments.