Tift County school board recognizes stellar students Published 11:57 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Tift County High School student Valeria Torres received praise from both her school board and the state for her naming as a finalist in the Migrant Student of the Year program. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more While a few of the winners were not present, members of the board of education nonetheless extended their praise to all of their local Young Authors. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Members of the county board of education had high praise for the students participating in the high school's literary club after they walked away from their recent state competition with multiple first placements.

TIFTON — Members of the Board of Education expressed their admiration for some of their outstanding students at their most recent meeting.

In recognition of the stellar work they’d done over the last few weeks, board members praised a selection of students who had gone above and beyond in their academics during their June 12 board meeting.

Among them were the students who had participated in the Georgia Young Authors contest, with a district winner of each grade earning recognition from the school system.

Dana Spurlin, chief information officer for Tift County Schools, explained that entries in this contest were submitted by individual schools, then selected for the winners of the school district by grade level. Beyond that, two of the district winners, Josue Barros, 2nd grade, of J.T. Reddick Elementary, and Isabella Watson, 10th grade, of Tift County High School, had gone on to participate and win at the regional level.

Board members also recognized Valeria Torres, a student of Tift County High School who had been named a finalist in the state Department of Education’s Migrant Student of the Year program. Spurlin noted that alongside the certificate from the local Board of Education, she would receive an additional certificate from the state department and a Chromebook.

Lastly, the board extended their praise to the high school’s literary team, which had taken home numerous first place titles in a variety of competitions, including Argumentative Essay, Domestic Extemporaneous Speech, and Quartet at their state competition earlier in the year.

Spurlin invited each of these students up before the board to receive a certificate as an expression of congratulations for their accomplishments.