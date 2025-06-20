City budget contains decreased spending, more grant sourcing Published 5:30 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

TIFTON – On June 16, the Tifton City Council approved its 2025-26 Fiscal Year Budget, which showed decreases in projected spending and continued sourcing of grant funds to supplement tax-payer dollars.

Mayor Julie Smith reflected at the June 9 workshop when Interim City Manager Larry Lawrence presented the budget. “Hats off to the management team for making sure that the people’s money is spent frugally and conscientiously. I think that is reflected in this [2025- 2026] budget,” Smith said.

The Total Fiscal Year budget for 2025-2026 reflects a decrease of $9,422,651 from the 2024-2025 budget, including a $6,095,365 decrease in capital projects expenditures.

The City has also received more than $15 million from grants and special tax to supplement local funding for critical infrastructure and community improvement projects, according to a press release from the City.

Some of these grants are the result of the City’s achievements and designations, such as the WaterFirst Community designation and the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) designation.

As a WaterFirst Community, Tifton is eligible for financial and other benefits from the state, the press release said. Becoming a WaterFirst community demonstrates a local government’s commitment to responsible water stewardship for environmental and economic benefits today and in the future. For instance, Tifton is eligible for interest rate reductions on loans made from GEFA’s Georgia Fund, priority for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources 319 Grant Program, and eligibility for annual applications to the CDBG fund for water-related projects.

The GICH Community designation led to the City’s 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant in 2023 and 2025 and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in 2024. GICH helps communities improve quality of life and economic vitality through the development of locally-driven housing and revitalization initiatives.