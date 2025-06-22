Gazette places 3rd in press association awards Published 2:45 pm Sunday, June 22, 2025

TIFTON — The Tifton Gazette received several awards at the Georgia Press Association awards banquet over the past weekend, including third place in General Excellence.

The General Excellence category is decided by a point system based on the other awards the newspaper received in the editorial and advertising contests. Divisions are based on newspapers’ circulations. First place in The Gazette’s division went to The Blackshear Times and second place to The Champion (of Decatur).

Other awards The Gazette received included:

— Editorial Page, 1st place.

— Business Writing, 1st place, Davis Cobb.

— Layout & Design, 2nd place.

— Serious Column, 2nd place, Dean Poling.

— Magazine Themed Issue, 2nd place.

— Humorous Column, 3rd place, Dean Poling.

— Feature Writing, 3rd place, Davis Cobb.

— Sports Coverage, 3rd place, Becky Taylor.