ABAC School of Nursing offers health screenings at community resource fair Published 4:32 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences (SONHS) is teaming up with the Latino Community Fund Georgia (LCF) to offer a Community Resource Fair and Health Screening on July 10.

The fair will be held at Tifton’s Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, located at 211 12th St. E., from 3-6 p.m.

Interim Director of Nursing Yvonne Smith said the event will be a great hands-on learning opportunity for nursing students.

“Our Medical-Surgical Nursing 1 students will provide blood pressure, BMI, and glucose checks to event participants,” she said. “We also provide a list of area health resources.”

ABAC’s nursing program has one of the highest NCLEX pass rates in the state and a nearly 100 percent employment rate for graduates. Smith said the opportunity for ABAC students to serve the community contributes to the overall success of the program.

While this is the first time SONHS has partnered with LCF, the organization has had an ongoing collaboration with ABAC’s Office of Opportunity Access Programs since 2020, according to department director Olga Contreras.

LCF is a philanthropic membership organization and direct service provider that works to fill service and program gaps for Georgia’s Latino communities. It is the only non-profit program that consistently offers free health screenings, education, and immunizations to Georgia’s Latino population.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, LCF provided critical funding to support families with limited financial resources,” said Contreras. “Many of the students served through our department qualified for and benefited from these services. Since then, LCF has supported our College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) students, primarily freshmen with volunteer opportunities, offered internships for Rural Studies majors, provide workshops for students throughout the year, including two on mental health around finals, and helped coordinate an annual visit to the Georgia Capitol to promote civic engagement.”

ABAC’s Baccalaureate Nursing program and Associate Nursing program are fully accredited by the ACEN (Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing) and approved by the Georgia Board of Nursing.

For more information on the SONHS, visit www.abac.edu/academics/schools/nursing_health_sciences/index.html.

For more information about the Office of Opportunity Access Programs visit https://www.abac.edu/academics/opportunity-access-programs/index.html.