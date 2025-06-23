City council recognizes FUN Channel America owner with street designation Published 12:21 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

TIFTON — City council members honored a local resident’s news coverage at their most recent meeting.

Hayward Fowler, owner and operator of local broadcaster FUN Channel America, received a street name designation of Central Lane at the June 16 city council meeting to recognize his work under the company in covering all manner of events in Tifton for countless years.

Mayor Julie Smith noted that Fowler had documented and broadcast any and everything from ribbon cuttings and proms to storms and citywide celebrations through the channel since he had begun living in the community several years ago. With June also being his birth month, she felt the time was right to recognize his efforts.

She presented Fowler with a sign denoting Central Lane as “Hayward Fowler Lane,” thanking him for showing off and sharing his love of the Friendly City with his viewers.

Fowler in turn expressed his gratitude to each council member and the city staff present, feeling honored and humbled by their gesture, and asserted he had been proud to promote, report on, and live in a town as wonderful as Tifton.