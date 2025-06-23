City council says hello to Tifton Youth Council Published 12:20 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton will be getting support from some younger minds throughout the rest of the year.

City council members met the members of the Tifton Youth Council for 2025 and into 2026 at their June 16 meeting. The students are set to work under and assist the staff of the City of Tifton for the upcoming school year.

Consisting of rising juniors and seniors of Tift County High School, Tiftarea Academy, and Providence School of Tifton, the council offers these students the opportunity to learn more about their local government, aid the city council in working on and accomplishing community goals, and gain valuable experience in leadership, administration, and community development.

Dr. Tonja Tift, program director for the Anthony Bateman Youth Center and organizer for the youth council, reported at the meeting that the youth council members would be working with the city council members and city staff on a regular basis, and would remain in contact with council members monthly.

She expressed how impressed she was with the students volunteering for the program, a sentiment echoed by mayor Julie Smith, who looked forward to working alongside them.