Diamond Nutrition celebrates 1-year anniversary Published 12:27 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Looking towards the future of their business, Chloe and Dawson Mays cut through the ribbon celebrating their membership in the chamber and the year that's passed since they opened. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A small section of Diamond Nutrition's store is dedicated to marketing the products of their partner business Maylee Baby Candle Company, which offers jewelry, fragrances, cleaning products, and of course, candles.

TIFTON — With a year of success behind them, the owners of Diamond Nutrition are looking forward to a new chapter of their business through their partnership with the local chamber.

The nutrition shop recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, as well as its new membership with the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, with a ribbon cutting courtesy of chamber members June 13.

Offering filling meal replacement shakes and revitalizing loaded teas, Diamond Nutrition puts an emphasis on providing healthy alternatives to drinks of similar varieties, focusing on supplements that top up your protein and energy without the downsides of standard energy drinks and protein shakes.

Owners Chloe and Dawson May opened the shop out of a desire to build their own business from the ground up while still having time for their family, getting the chance to do so through a friend.

“It was too perfect to not try, so we did,” Chloe said. “We took a chance, and it’s boomed since!”

While the ribbon cutting was certainly part of the Mays’ celebration of this boom, the pair further expressed their gratitude to the local community for the success they’ve seen the day after, offering a variety of deals and discounts in store as well as organizing a booth with their partner business, jeweler and candlemaker Maylee Baby Candle Company.

The pair hope their business will continue to see success for some time to come, enough so that they can extend the opportunities they were given to their staff, so that they too would be able to build businesses of their own one day.

Diamond Nutrition is located at 919 W. Tharpe St., across from Espresso 41, and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and offers delivery from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact (229)-402-5169.