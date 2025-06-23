Parade, speech highlight Juneteenth at Tift County’s courthouse Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

TIFTON — With raindrops falling and an occasional wind gust, Reverend Terrance Singleton delivered a message of love and community at Tift County’s courthouse as part of Juneteenth.

Singleton was the main speaker following a short parade that began at Community Mortuary and finished its path at the courthouse.

He began from Genesis Chapter 11, Verses 1-9.

“We need people on both sides of the street to come together to find a common goal,” said Singleton. “The common goal, in the spirit of Christ, is love.

He said there was once a time of separation but it was time to come together. “There is a time and a place for coming together and today is one of those times,” Singleton said. “Sisters and brothers of all nationalities, of Tift County, of Georgia, of the United States of America, it’s time for us to come together.”

Instead of pointing fingers, Singleton said, people should instead show love.

“Love is the key,” he said. “Love covers a multitude of faults and sin.” Love everyone, he said, from family and neighbors to officials to schools. “Everyone you come in contact with, show love.”

Singleton said love is like a sea, and is able to reach those who need it.

Juneteenth is a special time, he said.

“A celebration of how God has brought us this far,” Singleton said. God will open doors when you need them and shut those that need to be shut, he added. Singleton hopes his words were encouraging.

Before his father’s speech, Joshua Singleton led the singing of “Thank You, Lord.”

As has been tradition, the Juneteenth parade was led by Albany’s Buffalo Soldiers. Harrington Funeral Home of Valdosta had a van in the parade.