Education briefs for June 24, 2025 Published 7:27 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Mercer University announces president’s list

MACON) – Mercer University recently announced the president’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Area students include:

Tifton: Stephen Denham, Julia McKeown, Cameron Nixon, Ujvali Patel, Lucy Roach.

Mercer University announces Spring 2025 dean’s list

MACON – Mercer University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

Area students include:

Tifton: Chrishawn Chappelle, Mary Collins, Jelissa Mercer, Neel Patel, Abraham Soto,

VSU announces Spring 2025 dean’s list

VALDOSTA — More than 2,000 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Spring 2025 dean’s list.

To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for dean’s list status.

Area students include:

Brookfield: Heather Mapps.

Chula: Nehemiah Tucker.

Tifton: Yessenia Gonzalez, Kelly Atkins, Jeffrey Sexton, Claudia Brown, Isabella Patillo, Abigail Tomlinson, Brenda Morales Nunez, Karsyn Long, Rebekah Slaven, Lisa Cook, Ariel Andrews, Alyssa Boothe, Ashton Corbet, Norshar Chambers, Maddie Tugwell, Wendy Gomez, Carlie Brooks, Jack Warren, Aleida Pena, JoHanna Sykes Amelia Powell, Avigail Estrada Jenna Gann, Emma Bryan, Brianna Seats, Haley Burns, Rodrigo Pena, Eyonie Toney, Joy Johnson, Ema Jenkins, Divinity Mitchell.

Avalos named to Troy University Chancellor’s List

TROY, Ala. — Andrea Avalos of Chula has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.

Area residents graduate from Mercer University

MACON/ATLANTA— Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,600 students at four commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.

The following Tifton students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2024-2025 academic year:

— Chrishawn Chappelle, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

— Mary Collins, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

— Raeanna Cotto, School of Business, Master of Business Administration.

— Neel Patel, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

— Garret Peter Pierzchajlo, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine.

— Noah Christian Pierzchajlo, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine.

— Olivia Taylor Thomas, School of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine.

— Elices Washington, College of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching Pedagogy Only.

Local students named to Kennesaw State’s president’s list

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named more than 6,100 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Area students include:

Tifton: Bailey Booth, Allison Ware, Randall Holifield, Kevyn Lopez, Lleyton Callison, Samantha Schaffer, Lilly Roach.

Local students named to Kennesaw State Spring 2025 dean’s list

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 8,500 students named to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievement during the Spring 2025 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Area students include:

Tifton: Kobe Farrie, Emily Richards, Abigail Brown, Bailey Sweeney, Layton Abbott.