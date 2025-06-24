One-day football camp sees big results Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County High’s football practice field is normally quiet on Fridays during the summer, but was busy June 20 for a one-day football camp.

TCHS coaches and players joined with the Tift County Recreation Department to give a field of youngsters a chance to build their game.

“Everybody’s here,” said Tift head football coach Jeff Littleton. Middle school and varsity coaches helped and many current Blue Devils.

The camp was but one day, but packed to the brim. Littleton rattled off what they were doing, which saw them doing everything from bringing down tackling dummies, blocking, passing, receiving, running with the ball, intercepting to even properly protecting fumble recoveries.

Coaches said around 40 youth players participated.

Talent was already apparent, making Littleton smile. “That’s our future,” he said. Ages 6-12 participated.

Tift High football got back to work Monday. They visit Perry High twice this week for workouts. Next week will be quieter with the second of two GHSA “dead weeks.” Practices will ramp up after the holiday, with a two-day visit to Thomas County Central coming in mid-July.

Summer acclimation begins later in the month, then full fall practice begins the last week of July.

The Blue Devils will see their first action in August in the form of a scrimmage against Brooks County. The regular season begins Aug. 15 at home against Griffin.