Donatello’s showcases local vendors at monthly market Published 9:31 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Occasionally, some of the speakeasy's partner businesses will join in on the market. Battleground Spirits, Georgia's only tequila line, joined in on Donatello's last Market Night. -Photo courtesy of Donatello's 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Local merchants gather in the Myon courtyard for Donatello's Market Night, showcasing one-of-a-kind products all hand- and homemade. -Photo courtesy of Donatello's

TIFTON — As the sun sets and day turns to night, local speakeasy Donatello’s is ensuring there’s still plenty of shopping available in Downtown Tifton.

The downtown business’s Market Night has been bringing together local vendors and showcasing what they have to offer for nearly a year now, providing residents of Tifton on a monthly basis an array of homemade and homegrown goods and services they’re unlikely to find anywhere else.

Set up in the Myon courtyard in front of the speakeasy, each run of the event invites residents to shop from a handful of the local creatives, craftsmen, and small business owners in their community, accompanied by live music and refreshments from Donatello’s and a local food truck.

The program is among many of the speakeasy’s efforts to connect with their fellow downtown merchants in offering unique and enjoyable experiences to the local community. Other such programs include their collaborations with Fresco Italiano and The Local Graze to provide a romantic dinner for date night and their Dinner Under the Stars event, which invites community members to enjoy a pleasant meal outdoors in the courtyard, catered by a local food truck and serenaded by a local musician.

Anna Dillard, an organizer for Market Night, said that she began work on the event last August after coming away from several of the city’s larger community events, such as Rhythm & Ribs, with the contact information of many local merchants and wanting to highlight the unique and local products and services that only those vendors could provide.

In pursuit of this, she arranges each showing of the market to feature as many unique crafts as possible so as to ensure that every vendor can stand out in their respective fields.

Participating vendors in particular seem to enjoy the community event; Dillard reports that even after experiencing slow nights, many of their collaborators have asked for the chance to come back for another showing.

The local speakeasy is currently gearing up for its next run of Market Night, which will take place the evening of June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information on the event or other similar events organized by Donatello’s, visit their Facebook page or their website at savortheflavor.co