Hard work assures continued growth of Kiddie Cheer camp Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

CHULA — How much energy can Tiftarea Academy’s gym hold? The number may well be infinite.

For yet another year, Kiddie Cheer camp has gotten bigger, meaning an even fuller floor of Bunnies, Butterflies, Frogs, Ladybugs, Fish and Panthers.

Last Friday was performance day, where everything the campers absorbed in the week came together for a show for their families and friends.

Once more, it has grown. Head cheer coach Kari Collins said there were about 115 in attendance this year, up from 94 in 2024.

Summer camps are full of spirit, and possibly none more than this one, and not just because of its size. Tiftarea packs a lot into the sessions.

“They’ve learned a dance, they’ve learned cheer routines, they’ve done tumbling, stunts and jumps,” said Collins.

That’s not all. Arts and crafts amplify the creativity.

There is an art station each day and Collins said they decorated bows with their names on them one day. On another, they painted wooden magnet megaphones.

Kiddie Cheer does not end with the performance. All campers are invited back to perform at halftime at one of the Panthers’ home games. “They’ll have their night on the field,” she said.

For so much to happen in one week, the planning is extensive. Collins said the ideas for this year’s Kiddie Cheer camp started coming together in April. Everyone involved is great, she said.

“I have the best parents, volunteers,” she said. That’s along with a great group of cheerleaders helping out. “They have done a great job this week.”

For the high school cheerleaders assisting with the camp, this was only part of the day’s work.

Collins said that even before camp began each day, they had morning practice. After the youth finish up, the older cheerleaders attend choreography camp.

More camps are coming up for the Jr. Pro and JV cheerleaders in July. Another camp is coming up in St. Augustine, Florida, said Collins.