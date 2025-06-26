Firefighters respond to library Published 6:21 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

TIFTON — The Tifton Fire Department responded to a report of the smell of smoke at the Tifton Library Thursday morning.

Firefighters determined the motor of an air conditioner fan on the roof had burned out. They secured the area and advised library officials to call an electrician.

The library opened after the incident was resolved. Storytime was canceled, according to a post on the library’s Facebook page, but the post did not say whether that was because of the morning incident or some other reason.