Georgia public universities back new multi-state accreditation model Published 1:44 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia has joined five other public systems in the South to establish a new accreditation model for their institutions and for higher education broadly.

The multi-state consortium announced Thursday that its new accreditation organization will prioritize academics, student outcomes and achievement.

“Our work with the Commission for Public Higher Education aims to keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation by focusing on high standards and real value for students and families,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Collaborating with neighboring states lets us put resources where they make the biggest difference, and I look forward to the success of an effort that increases accountability and drives meaningful innovation.”

Institutions such as the University of Georgia are accredited by an independent organization called the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and its Commission on Colleges.

But that organization has increasingly come under scrutiny from conservatives, fending off allegations of a liberal bias as critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion policies became a target for Republicans, including Georgia lawmakers.

The multi-state consortium’s announcement provided few details about its new accreditation model, instead offering general statements about what the Commission for Public Higher Education (CPHE) will achieve.

“By establishing rigorous, transparent, and adaptable outcomes-based accreditation standards and practices, CPHE will ensure that colleges and universities meet and maintain academic quality and operational excellence on behalf of their students,” a statement from the Board of Regents said.

The consortium comprises the state university systems for Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Texas A&M University System is also a member. The incoming chancellor there, Glenn Hegar, promised a “less cumbersome” and “more objective” accreditation process.

“In recent legislative sessions, our top state officials have sought a more reasonable and transparent pathway toward accreditation,” he said.

University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans said CPHE will lower costs and “build confidence” in public higher education.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues of the State University System of Florida said the new operation will ensure the use of student data for decision-making while improving efficiency and effectiveness.