Cade Marlowe to be inducted into West Georgia Hall of Fame

Published 10:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

CARROLLTON — Cade Marlowe is getting recognition from his college alma mater. Marlowe is one of a group of three athletes set to be inducted into the University of West Georgia’s Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

Marlowe, currently in the Seattle Mariners organization, was described as one of the Wolves’ “all-time greats” in the press release.

He was a two-time recipient of the Mr. Wolf award, given to the best athlete on campus. A pre-med graduate who was named Gulf South Conference Commissioner’s Trophy recipient, Marlowe had 143 RBIs, 157 runs score, 42 doubles and 87 steals during his time at West Georgia. His career average was .366.

Marlowe set the school’s single-season steals record at 46 and was named twice All-Gulf South Conference.

The Seattle Mariners drafted Marlowe in the 20th round in 2019. Though the 2020 Minors season was canceled because of coronavirus, he exploded through the ranks to be called up to the big league club in 2023 and had a second stint with the M’s in 2024. Currently, Marlowe is on the injured list for AAA Tacoma.

Before his fame with the Mariners and West Georgia, Marlowe was a standout at Tiftarea Academy.

With the Panthers, he was two-time Region 3-3A Player of the Year and was a first-team selection three years. He was named All-State twice, all while earning a 4.0 GPA and graduating with honors.

West Georgia’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Oct. 10. Inductees will also be recognized at the Hall of Fame Game Oct. 11 when UWG takes on Abilene Christian in football.

Joining Marlowe in the Class of 2025 are football player Willie Candler and cheer coach Sherry Cooney, as well as the 1974 NAIA men’s basketball team that won the national championship.