Tift County Food Scores

Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

3 Beards BBQ Mobile Unit

307 West 12th Street

June 26

84 B

Amar Indian Restaurant

3121 South Central Avenue

June 23

97 A

Bojangles

303 South Magnolia Street

June 23

98 A

Chick-fil-A #0589 Tifton

1197 US Highway 82 West

June 24

100 A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #80

708 US Highway 319 South

June 26

100 A

Dairy Kingz (Base)

3106 King Drive

June 18

100 A

Dairy Kingz (Mobile Unit)

3106 King Drive

June 18

100 A

East Winds Restaurant

3121 Central Avenue Suite A

June 17

100 A

El Cazador Mexican Restaurant

1103 King Road Suite A

June 23

97 A

El Metate Mexican Restaurant

1021 2nd Street West

June 17

91 A

Giggles Cafe

219 Main Street

June 17

100 A

Golden Corral of Tifton #661

190 South Virginia Avenue

June 25

96 A

Kentucky Fried Chicken

804 West 2nd Street

June 16

100 A

La Calentana

114 Magnolia Drive Suite B

June 17

100 A

Longhorn Steakhouse

1314 US Highway 82 West

June 24

98 A

New King Buffet

177 South Virginia Avenue

June 18

96 A

New River Flea Market

44 Old Brookfield Road

June 24

100 A

Olive Garden

1208 US Highway 82 West

June 25

96 A

Osaka Hibachi & Sushi

626 North Virginia Avenue

June 16

99 A

The Pub

1803 US Highway 41 North

June 26

91 A

Rip’s Wings & Things

103 Sycamore Street

June 18

100 A

Saigon Kitchen

724 West 2nd Street

June 16

70 C

Sno-Biz Mobile Unit

110 South Virginia Avenue

June 27

100 A

Surchero’s Fresh Grill

133 South Virginia Avenue

June 26

91 A

Taqueria Viki

1405 US Highway 41 North

June 25

100 A

Tift Regional Health System

901 East 18th Street

June 23

100 A

Tifton Elks Lodge, BPOE #1114

422 North Victory Drive

June 23

100 A

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

192 South Virginia Avenue Suite 204/206

June 25

91 A