Tift County Food Scores
Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025
3 Beards BBQ Mobile Unit
307 West 12th Street
June 26
84 B
Amar Indian Restaurant
3121 South Central Avenue
June 23
97 A
Bojangles
303 South Magnolia Street
June 23
98 A
Chick-fil-A #0589 Tifton
1197 US Highway 82 West
June 24
100 A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #80
708 US Highway 319 South
June 26
100 A
Dairy Kingz (Base)
3106 King Drive
June 18
100 A
Dairy Kingz (Mobile Unit)
3106 King Drive
June 18
100 A
East Winds Restaurant
3121 Central Avenue Suite A
June 17
100 A
El Cazador Mexican Restaurant
1103 King Road Suite A
June 23
97 A
El Metate Mexican Restaurant
1021 2nd Street West
June 17
91 A
Giggles Cafe
219 Main Street
June 17
100 A
Golden Corral of Tifton #661
190 South Virginia Avenue
June 25
96 A
Kentucky Fried Chicken
804 West 2nd Street
June 16
100 A
La Calentana
114 Magnolia Drive Suite B
June 17
100 A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1314 US Highway 82 West
June 24
98 A
New King Buffet
177 South Virginia Avenue
June 18
96 A
New River Flea Market
44 Old Brookfield Road
June 24
100 A
Olive Garden
1208 US Highway 82 West
June 25
96 A
Osaka Hibachi & Sushi
626 North Virginia Avenue
June 16
99 A
The Pub
1803 US Highway 41 North
June 26
91 A
Rip’s Wings & Things
103 Sycamore Street
June 18
100 A
Saigon Kitchen
724 West 2nd Street
June 16
70 C
Sno-Biz Mobile Unit
110 South Virginia Avenue
June 27
100 A
Surchero’s Fresh Grill
133 South Virginia Avenue
June 26
91 A
Taqueria Viki
1405 US Highway 41 North
June 25
100 A
Tift Regional Health System
901 East 18th Street
June 23
100 A
Tifton Elks Lodge, BPOE #1114
422 North Victory Drive
June 23
100 A
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
192 South Virginia Avenue Suite 204/206
June 25
91 A