FEMA: Simple steps today lead to confident decisions tomorrow Published 1:55 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

VALDOSTA — As hurricane season continues on, preparedness for some can take many forms. For some, it might look like refilling gas cans or checking the battery on a weather radio. For others, it’s buying a generator or organizing important documents. The common thread? Each person is taking steps to protect themselves and their loved ones before a storm hits.

They’re intentional choices that build confidence and save critical seconds when disaster strikes or being prepared in general during non-disaster events.

“Preparedness doesn’t have to look the same for everyone, as every person has a different environment and circumstance they work with,” said James Wood, FEMA media relations specialist. “What matters is that people are making decisions now that lead to confident, fast actions later. Whether you’re reviewing your evacuation route, speaking with neighbors that may provide a new idea for you. You’re creating that peace of mind, and that makes all the difference during an emergency.”

FEMA continues to emphasize readiness across Georgia communities, especially as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby. As of June 26:

• More than $378.8 million in disaster assistance has been approved for survivors.

• Over $629 million has supported public recovery efforts, including debris removal and emergency management.

• More than 40.1 million cubic yards of storm debris have already been cleared.

In addition to individual preparedness, community readiness is also a priority. Through partnerships with the USDA, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), and Augusta Technical College, FEMA is supporting grant-writing workshops designed to help local governments and nonprofits build long-term resilience.

The next session is July 10 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Augusta Technical College, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive in Augusta. Registration for this event opened June 30. Visit augustatech.edu to for more information.

These workshops provide skills, tools, and guidance to help communities apply for funding and support future emergency planning.

When it comes to disasters, every prepared action today means one less decision under pressure tomorrow. And in an emergency, those moments matter.

To learn more about how to prepare, visit Ready.gov (https://www.ready.gov).