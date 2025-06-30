Future football Panthers learn skills Published 1:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy buzzed all June with youth sports camps. Football carved out two of those days last week, with kids learning the game from Panthers assistants.

Justin Moore, Joey Tucker and Mikel Soliday mixed and matched groups over those two days.

Soliday said the skills covered all facets of the game, including kicking. Specifically, they did a pro shuffle with cones, the 40-yard dash, star drill, tackling and how to keep their feet inbounds on catches. The cone drills saw them move in all directions, weaving in and out and running forwards and backwards.

All these skills were combined for 7-on-7s.

Campers might have felt like NFL prospects. They were timed in the 40 and competed against one another in various drills.

Tucker helped them minimize their time in the 40.

“The key is the first three steps,” he said. Get down low for those, he said, “Then you rise up.” He encouraged them to adopt a stance in the 40, suggesting a track stance or one of a lineman.

Though young, these future Panthers are already showing they will be a speedy bunch. Tucker was thrilled, too, about potential linemen.

Campers stayed cool during the two days with their own drinks and the team’s water cows, but got bonus treats at the end of the final session in the form of popsicles and watermelons.