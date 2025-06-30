Tift County All-Star teams finish second at state Published 4:34 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

TIFTON — Two of Tift County’s All-Star baseball teams scored second-place finishes during state competition last week.

The 10U All-Stars finished runner-up after losing to Bainbridge 9-4 in the championship game on Friday in Bainbridge, while the 12U All-Stars finished runner-up after dropping a 14-9 decision to Hapeville in Gainesville on Friday.

Tift County Recreation Department Director Tim Petrea highlighted both teams’ exciting runs in their respective state tournaments.

“We couldn’t have been prouder of the effort put forth by our kids at state. They held their own against the best the state had to offer,” Petrea said. “They made Tift County proud.”

Tift County’s 12U team nearly pulled off a stunning comeback after dropping its first game of the tournament 13-6 to Hapeville.

It dropped to the loser’s bracket and had to play six games in three days. It won four straight, including a thrilling 4-3 win over Glynn County. Tift County scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and sealed the win with a thrilling catch by second baseman David Floyd in right field.

It then knocked off Hapeville 8-2 in the first of two games on Friday. Pitcher Daniel Vonier struck out nine and allowed one hit and two unearned runs in 4.2 innings. But in the second game, Hapeville’s seven-run fourth inning was the difference.

This year’s 12U team included Grant Barber, Easton Brown, Jax Bryant, Beckett Davis, David Floyd, Hogan Gordon, Parker Graves, Sy Griffin, Bryton Jones, Bear Southers, Tucker Thompson and Daniel Vonier.

Tift County’s 10U team played five games over four days and finished 3-2. Tift County tallied an 11-3 win over Gordon County and then an impressive 8-4 victory over Thomasville, a team that eliminated Tift County in the district tournament.

Pitcher Maddox Pate allowed just six hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts in six innings against Thomasville. Brady Byrnes paced Tift County with four hits and three runs scored. Tift County lost to Bainbridge twice, 4-0 and 9-4.

This year’s 10U team included Rhett Alexion, Clayton Botton, Bryson Butler, Brady Byrnes, Camden Dotson, Holder Fleck, Reed Handley, Will Johnson, Carlton King, Maddox Pate, Rhiggs Robinson and Grady Thompson.