Summer rains a plus for Tiftarea baseball campers Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

CHULA — Tiftarea Academy’s youth baseball camp found a brief respite last week from the scorching summer sun. Thursday morning had head coach Chance Benson and crew working — for a little while at least — still under a cool that came after the previous night’s storm.

Benson said the heat was miserable for the previous days of the camp and he welcomed the change.

So did the campers, especially in one aspect. The heavy rain meant the infield was soaked, with a puddle between second base and shortstop.

Benson said it was too much to resist, and several were going home with muddy pants from sliding into the mud. Others went further, he said, using the mud as a form of eyeblack.

Campers took ground balls all over the infield and worked on throwing to different bases. In the outfield, they worked on fly balls, how to track them while coming in or backpedaling for a catch. Another station was the batting cages.

Tiftarea campers also hit on the field and scrimmaged. As have many other camps this year, they finished up with waterslides on Friday.

All athletic camps at Tifarea and Tift County have current players assist. Tiftarea baseball has that, but each year sees the return of alumni.

Benson’s reliables in that department are Wesley Malone, Logan Moore and Ben Matt. Though all are finishing college and moving on to the next stages of adulthood, all come back to Chula to teach the next generation. Matt said he was in the midst of job interviews.

Camps are now in a break at Tiftarea and won’t return again until later in the month. P.E. Camp is scheduled for July 21-24 and basketball camp for July 28-30.