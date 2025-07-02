A New Ty Ty Tradition: Ty Ty hosts first Red, White, and Boom festival Published 9:38 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Ty Ty kicked off the Fourth of July celebration this past weekend with its first ever Red, White, and Boom festival.

Residents of Ty Ty gathered June 28 for a day of fun, festivities, and fireworks from morning until nightfall as part of the city’s inaugural event to celebrate the nation’s birthday and bring its local community together.

Local vendors and food trucks set up shop around the festival grounds, offering snacks, drinks, crafts, and other goodies to patrons throughout the day.

Inflatable slides, bounce houses, and games clustered together with attractions like mini golf at one end of the celebration, creating a fun zone for younger guests to enjoy. Many of these inflatables additionally came equipped with water sprayers to help festivalgoers better beat the summer heat.

And of course, no Fourth of July celebration could be complete without a fireworks show. Once the sky grew dark, rockets and flares shot up into the air, bursting in brilliant light. Dazzling flashes of color lit up the festival grounds as the “booms” and “pops” of the fireworks going off rang out through the quiet night.

Patrons sat with blankets and chairs along the grass to watch the spectacle, with some residents who had trickled in just before the sun had dipped below the horizon setting up at their parked cars to see the show.

Ty Ty mayor Keith Beasley reported that he had been inspired to organize the Fourth of July celebration by his wife, who had been interested in creating an event to bring the city’s community together. Now that the festival’s inaugural showing is over, he’s proud to report that it’s done the job and more, feeling satisfied with its turnout and general reception.

Beasley expressed his plans to have the Red, White, and Boom event become an annual celebration for Ty Ty, and hopes that its future showings will be able to bring more lively festivities — and of course, a larger fireworks show — to his local community.

