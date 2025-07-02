Atlanta to get Shriners children’s medical research facility Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

ATLANTA — Shriners Children’s will establish a new pediatric medical research facility near Georgia Tech, bringing jobs and significant investment, the health-care nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the new development as “an incredible addition to Georgia’s growing nonprofit, R&D, and life sciences communities.”

Leslie D. Stewart, chairman of the Shriners Children’s board, said the opportunity to collaborate and partner with Georgia Tech made Atlanta the clear choice for locating the new Shriners Children’s Research Institute.

The organization said it would invest more than $153 million in the new location at Science Square, across from Georgia Tech’s North Avenue Research Area.

The new facility will create 470 jobs, according to Kemp’s office, recruiting experts in gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence and other areas.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the Shriners’ decision to locate the new facility in Atlanta was “a powerful commitment to healthier futures for children.” Robb Pitts, the Fulton County Commission chairman, called it a hub for innovation that will bring high-paying jobs and economic growth.

Shriners Children’s is a pediatric health-care system founded by members of the Shriners International fraternity in 1922. It focuses on orthopedic and neuromuscular conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord rehabilitation and cleft lip and palate conditions.