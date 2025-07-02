Commissioner election cancelled as only one candidate qualifies Published 10:11 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — The Tift County Board of Elections and Registration has announced the cancellation of the special election to fill the position of District 5 county commissioner.

With only a single candidate qualifying, the county’s election department declared last week that the election that would appoint a commissioner to carry out the remaining unexpired term of the late District 5 commissioner Fred “Buck” Rigdon would not be necessary.

The candidate, Thomas Tyler Riddle, was the only such to qualify by the end of the write-in qualifying period at 5 p.m. yesterday, and thus would run unopposed were the election to take place in September as originally planned.

Riddle is the CEO of local medical supply business MRS Homecare, and currently serves as the chair of the City of Tifton’s Urban Redevelopment Agency. Information on the circumstances of his swearing in as the new District 5 commissioner will be provided as it is made available.