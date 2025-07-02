Fitzgerald, Enigma to host Fourth of July celebrations Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — For Tiftarea residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fun and fireworks, look no further than the surrounding communities.

The cities of Fitzgerald and Enigma are set to host their annual Independence Day celebrations Friday, bringing people together for food, festivities, and the flash of fireworks in honor of America’s legacy.

Fitzgerald’s festival will kick off at 6 p.m. in Paulk Park, featuring a performance by the Page Brothers Band, a musical group blending bluesy rock with Georgia soul. Watermelon, hot dogs, chips, drinks, and other refreshments will be available for free as supplies last, and fireworks are scheduled to be set off at 9:15 p.m.

Over in Enigma, the party is planned to go on all day long, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 10 that night. Taking place at Enigma’s City Park, the festival will feature food trucks and live music throughout the day, with the fireworks starting at nightfall.

The festivities follow Ty Ty’s Red, White and Boom celebration June 28.