Local butcher aims to offer true locally grown service Published 9:31 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Alongside their meat options and services, From the Fields partners with several local farmers and vendors to offer a variety of other homegrown products, including jams, baking mixes, sauces, and rubs. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The local grillmasters at 3 Beards BBQ joined in on the festivities at From the Fields, serving up lunch for the locals attending the celebration. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more From the Fields had quite the turnout for its ribbon cutting celebration. - Photo courtesy of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce

TIFTON — Tifton’s newest butcher is focused on providing a home-grown experience that goes beyond just its name.

After nearly a year of successful operation, meat and processing business From the Fields invited local residents out for a party July 1 to celebrate its space in the community and its recent membership with the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce.

The local butcher offers fresh and frozen cuts of meat sourced from grain-finished, pasture-raised cattle off of the owners’ own farms, as well as selections of grass-fed cattle and pigs from their local partner farms.

Tiftarea farmers even have the option of having their meat cut for them; as a state-inspected meat processing facility, From the Fields is willing and able to process their patrons’ livestock into meat for them to take home for personal consumption.

This focus on supporting local production also goes beyond their meat products, as the business’s storefront stocks jams, honeys, jellies, and other foodstuffs from local and Georgia-based vendors.

Christen Fields, one of the owners of the establishment, reported that From the Fields opened in October of last year, and had joined the local chamber a few months prior to their recent celebration.

In addition to a ribbon cutting to commemorate the occasion, the butcher kept their doors open until 8 p.m. to better connect with their community members and offered door prizes to patrons, which are planned to be announced this upcoming Tuesday.

From the Fields Meat and Processing is located at 147 Ridge Ave., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact (229)-382-1242.