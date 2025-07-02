Local GDoT employees seek aid for HVAC issue Published 9:28 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — The local branch for the Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking assistance from their higher-ups regarding an issue that’s impeding their ability to work.

Staff at the Tifton GDoT office are struggling with an HVAC unit that has failed at one end of the building, which has led to difficult working conditions on account of the summer heat.

One employee, who has asked to remain anonymous, told The Gazette that an additional unit appears to be on its way out as well, worsening the situation. He expressed concerns regarding working in an enclosed space with unfiltered air and surrounded by around 50 to 60 people.

The employee claimed that some of the other employees have made calls to have the inoperable unit repaired, but that what repairs have been made to it have not solved the problem.

In response to the difficult working conditions, he reported that the staff have begun using standing fans to replace the air conditioning or that supervisors have been allowing employees to go home early.

Nita Birmingham, public relations officer for the southwest district of the Georgia Department of Transportation, asserted that the state organization has been made aware of the situation and acknowledged that it is creating a problem for employees of the local branch.

She stated that the department is working with service contractors and manufacturers to remedy the issue, but that a part critical for the HVAC unit’s repair is unavailable at this time, leading GDoT to consider alternative solutions.

In the meantime, Birmingham assured that local managers and supervisors would be offering affected employees the option to continue their work elsewhere, such as at another GDoT office or through a telework program.