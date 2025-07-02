Newberry named president of Southeastern Writers Association Published 10:51 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — Dr. Jeff Newberry, a professor of English and Poet in Residence at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been named the president of the Southeastern Writers Association (SWA). The appointment was made official during the organization’s 2025 conference at Epworth by the Sea at St. Simon’s Island on June 10.

Newberry served as the group’s vice president last year. Previously, he served as the president of the Gulf Coast Association of Creative Writing Teachers from 2011 to 2013 and was the faculty editor for Pegasus, ABAC’s literary magazine, from 2007 to 2014.

“I’m honored and excited to serve in this position,” Newberry said. “SWA has been helping writers for over 50 years. I’m happy to be a part of that tradition.”

Jim Furry, a South Carolina-based novelist and the SWA’s outgoing president, praised Newberry’s dedication and contributions to the organization in the past year as the vice president.

“He planned our annual conference, facilitated the process of securing the faculty, and acted as webmaster for SWA’s internet presence,” Furry said. “Primarily due to his efforts and dedication, the SWA was able to have a nationally known best-selling author as part of the faculty, as well as four other prominent authorities in the writing industry. As a result of Jeff’s efforts, the conference was one of the most successful in SWA’s history.

“As a past faculty member, Jeff continues to inspire writers of all ages to improve and be successful,” Furry added. “As president, he will predictably continue to guide the SWA forward in serving its members.”

Founded in 1975, the SWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting writers across the Southeast through access to education and training, peer support, and resources.