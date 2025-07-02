Southwell welcomes Dr. Kyle Posey Published 10:38 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — Southwell has announced that new family physician Dr. Kyle Posey will be joining Southwell Medical Clinic on Aug. 25.

Dr. Posey’s services include:

Primary care for adults, seniors, and children over age 12.

Management of chronic diseases.

Routine check-ups.

Preventive care.

An Irwin County native, Dr. Posey earned his medical degree from Mercer University in Macon and completed residency training in family medicine at Atrium Health-Navicent in Macon.

New patients are being accepted. Please call 229-391-4100 to make your appointment. Southwell Medical Clinic (formerly Affinity Clinic) is located in Tifton at 2225 Highway 41 North.