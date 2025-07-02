Tifton officials attend 2025 GMA Annual Convention Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TIFTON — City of Tifton leaders attended the 2025 Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Annual Convention that was held Thursday, June 19, through Tuesday, June 24, at the Savannah Convention Center.

The theme of the 2025 Annual Convention was “The Power of Positive Leadership.”

“The ability to network, gather new ideas, recharge and refuel with colleagues in municipal government is invaluable,” said Tifton Mayor Julie Smith. “I always come back recharged and ready to get back to work for Tifton after the conference. Attending the classes, work sessions, and keeping up with state and federal legislative policy helps us better serve the good people of Tifton,” Smith added.

Through every session, conversation, and connection, the Power of Positive Leadership was on full display, the city said in a press release about the convention. City leaders and community change makers from all over Georgia exhibited how optimism, collaboration, and vision can drive progress in Georgia cities.

The convention included days packed full of events such as municipal trainings, policy committee meetings, awards ceremonies, and more. Tifton City Council members took classes in topics such as “How Shall We Live – Practical Ethics for Public Life,” “Making Citizen Engagement Work in Our Communities,” “Information Privacy and Security Breaches,” “Strengthening the Wellbeing of Children and Youth,” and more.

The two distinguished speakers for the convention were Jon Gordon, best-selling author and keynote speaker, and Justice Verda M. Colvin, member of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Tifton Councilman Lester Cromer Jr., of District 3, was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute at the Awards Luncheon Ceremony on June 23. This marks the second Certificate of Recognition that Councilman Cromer has received from the Holtz Municipal Training Institute, this time marking 72 hours of training completed. The Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute is a continuing education program designed to help city officials enhance their knowledge and skills in municipal-related matters.

The 2025 GMA Annual Convention welcomed over 2,600 attendees, 51 Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute classes, opening and general sessions with engaging and inspiring speakers and panels, award ceremonies, and more. The mission of GMA is to anticipate and influence the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia. A 62-member Board of Directors, composed of city officials, governs GMA.

Mayor Smith currently serves on GMA’s federal and state legislative policy committees, the Georgia Municipal Employee Benefits committee, is a former GMA President, and serves on the Executive Board and Board of Directors.

To learn more about GMA, please visit gacities.com.