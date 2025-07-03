Blue Devils football ticket sales start July 7 Published 12:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County’s Blue Devils start football ticket sales Monday, with a variety of options available.

All sports passes are the best deal for fans. These passes are general admission tickets to all middle school and high school sporting event during the 2025-26 school year.

All sports passes are $150 for adults and $100 for students. This package can be upgraded to reserve football tickets for an additional $20.

For football only, reserved seats for the season are $72 each if purchased July 7-17 and $90 if purchased July 21-Aug. 1. Individual game reserved seats are available for $20 each.

General admission tickets are $10 per game if purchased in advance and $12 once Brodie Field gates open.

Tickets can be purchased at the administrative office on 12th Street. From July 7-25, the administrative office is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Beginning July 28 and running through Aug. 1, hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

During the season, the Brodie Field ticket office will be open on home game dates from 4-6 p.m. on the visitors side for advance tickets. Gates open for games at 6 p.m.

Tift County High students can additional purchase individual game tickets for home games that Friday during lunch.

Home regular season games for 2025 are: Aug. 15 Griffin; Aug. 22 Gadsden County (Florida); Sept. 5 Bainbridge; Sept. 26 Richmond Hill; Oct. 24 Valdosta; and Oct. 31 Camden County.

Tift’s scheduled road regular season contests are Aug. 29 at Lee County; Sept. 12 at Houston County; Oct. 3 at Lowndes; and Oct. 10 at Colquitt County.