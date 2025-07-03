Tift Theatre to host illusionist Evan Dupree’s “The Great Escape” Published 7:52 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

TIFTON — Award-winning illusionist Evan Dupree will be inviting Tifton to join him for a night of magic and masterful illusion later this month.

In his first appearance in Tifton, Dupree will host his touring show “The Great Escape” at the Tift Theatre July 19, putting on a series of stunning illusions and showcasing dazzling magic tricks throughout the evening.

Alongside a dash of narrative, comedy, and audience participation mixed into his performances, Dupree’s show will feature many of the daring escapes popularized by escape artist and illusionist Harry Houdini, including an attempt at his world-famous water tank escape to serve as the finale of the evening performance. Dupree is confident that the show will have his audience on the edge of their seats.

A fan of magic and illusion since elementary school, Dupree has been practicing the art for almost that long, becoming a professional illusionist at only 14 through performances at birthdays and other events. His passion, skill, and notoriety have only grown since, having competed on America’s Got Talent and performed on The Tonight Show and The Huckabee Show.

While he’s eager to dazzle and entertain a new audience on his third year of touring with his upcoming show, he hopes the performance will also serve to inspire them to push through the personal hardships they might be facing.

“This show is not just about pulling a rabbit out of a hat,” Dupree said. “It has a story, it has a message. In this show, we want to have people take away that whatever you’re going through in life, whether it’s in your relationship or work, you can overcome your obstacles, your everyday, personal problems.”

“The Great Escape” will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on PurplePass via the Tift Theatre page on Tifton.net, at $20 for general admission and $10 for seniors and military. Kids under 12 will receive free admission. For more information, contact the theatre at (229) 386-5150.