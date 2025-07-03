Tifton police seize 20 pounds of marijuana on I-75 Published 11:26 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

TIFTON – Tifton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 Southbound Tuesday, July 1, that resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of marijuana and an illegally possessed firearm.

In a press release Wednesday, police said the traffic stop prompted a brief road side investigation where evidence was found that alleges the driver was involved in the trafficking of illegal narcotics.

“Officer Jacob Stubbs’ vigilance and proactivity resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of marijuana … as well as seizure of an illegally possessed firearm,” the TPD release said.

Tifton PD’s Narcotics Detection K-9, Niko, alerted to the marijuana in the vehicle, the TPD said.